The US officially raises the tobacco buying age to 21

On December 20, 2019, President Donald Trump signed a new law that will amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raise the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years.

Donald Trump made the announcement via Twitter:

I will be signing our 738 Billion Dollar Defense Spending Bill today. It will include 12 weeks Paid Parental Leave, gives our troops a raise, importantly creates the SPACE FORCE, SOUTHERN BORDER WALL FUNDING, repeals “Cadillac Tax” on Health Plans, raises smoking age to 21! BIG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, under the new bill, it will now be illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product — including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes — to anyone under 21 years of age.

So far, a number of states have raised the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21, including Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Checkout the full list of cities and towns who also have raised the age according to the nonprofit Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.