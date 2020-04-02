“The USA Begins With Us”: Hot Country Knights gear up to drop their patriotic new tune

GreenRoom PR

GreenRoom PR‘90s-inspired goofball group the Hot Country Knights will make a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition on Thursday night to debut “The USA Begins With Us.”

The band’s homage to patriotism comes off of their forthcoming studio debut, The K is Silent, which will drop in full on May 1.

The Knights’ live performance airs on The Tonight Show’s YouTube channel at 5PM ET, ahead of tonight’s encore episode on NBC. Fans will be able to listen to the new song in full on Friday.

Ahead of The K is Silent’s release, the group has previously shared tracks like “Moose Knuckle Shuffle” and “Asphalt,” as well as their current single, a duet with Travis Tritt called “Pick Her Up."

