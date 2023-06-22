‘The Voice’ enlists Dan + Shay as first coaching duo

Ralph Bavaro/NBC

NBC’s The Voice will soon have its first-ever coaching duo.

The network has announced Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay as the newest coaches for season 25, which is set to air in spring 2024.

The “Tequila” hitmakers join returning coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper.

This won’t be the first time Dan + Shay appear on The Voice. The pair’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney previously joined longtime coach Blake Shelton as Battle Advisors for Team Blake in season 20.

While you wait for next year’s 25th season, be sure to watch season 24 of The Voice with coaches Reba, John, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani this fall.

