103.1 WIRK – THE VOICE FLYAWAY

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH ENTRANT AGREES TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

Eligibility: The 103.1 WIRK – The Voice Flyaway (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to individuals who are 18 years or older and residents of South Florida and who reside within 150 miles of Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach’s studio located at 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, to be eligible to win. No purchase necessary to enter the Sweepstakes. Employees of Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach, LLC and its radio station 103.1 WIRK, (the “Sponsor”), WPTV, Warner Brothers Records (collectively, the “Promotional Participant”), Hubbard Radio, LLC, or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, or any other company or individual involved with the design, production execution or distribution of the Sweepstakes (collectively with Sponsor and Promotional Participant, the “Released Parties”) and their immediate family (spouse, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and step-children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible to enter or win. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes will begin at 8:00:00 PM Eastern Time (“ET”) on October 7, 2019 and ends at 7:20 AM ET on October 29, 2019 (“Sweepstakes Period”).

How to Enter: How to Enter: This is a Watch/Listen-And-Win Promotion. To enter, watch The Voice on WPTV at 8:00 PM ET each Monday night during the Sweepstakes Period (Oct 7, Oct 14, Oct 21 and Oct 28) for that episode’s keyword to appear on-screen (each, a “Keyword”). Then, the following day (Tuesday) (Oct 8, Oct 15, Oct 22 and Oct 29), listen to Tim & Chelsea at 7:05 AM on WIRK for the cue-to-call asking listeners to call in with the night prior’s Keyword. The correct caller to call into 1-855-400-9475 and reach the station who has the night prior’s correct Keyword will be deemed a Qualifier (pending verification of eligibility), will receive a Qualifier Prize and be entered into the Grand Prize random drawing. There will be one (1) Qualifier each Tuesday during the Sweepstakes Period for a total of four (4) Qualifiers during the entire Sweepstakes Period. Odds of being a Qualifier depends on the number of listeners calling after the cue-to-call is announced. By calling into the station to attempt to become a Qualifier, each entrant understands and agrees to allow the call to be recorded and/or aired on the Station.

Note that webcasts of Station’s programming are typically on a delayed basis, which may affect participation in this Sweepstakes. Sponsor will not accept collect calls. Sponsor is not responsible for telephone line unavailability, busy signals on the Sweepstakes line, operator interference, technical or atmospheric conditions that disrupt the completion of the phone call, telephone system malfunctions, or any other telephone problems which may or may not result from this Sweepstakes.

Grand Prize Random Drawing: A Grand Prize random drawing will be conducted from among all eligible Qualifiers, on or about October 29, 2019 after the 7:20 AM ET caller is named a Qualifier. Decisions of judges are final and binding. Odds of winning the Grand Prize are 1:4. As a condition of being named the official Grand Prize winner, the potential Grand Prize winner must claim his/her prize in person at Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach, LLC located at 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, during normal business hours (Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) within 48 hours of the day he or she wins to verify that he/she is the eligible winner and may be required to sign a Publicity and Liability Release (“Release”). The winner must prove he or she is a qualified winner by presenting acceptable identification ( g. , state driver’s license; state issued identification card; valid passport with address verification; or birth certificate with social security card and photo identification and address verification). If a winner cannot prove he or she is a qualified winner, the prize will not be awarded. All unclaimed prizes remain the property of Sponsor.

Prizes and Approximate Retail Values (“ARVs”) – One (1) Grand Prize – A trip for two (2) people to Los Angeles, CA to see a taping of the Voice on November 18, 2019, provided by Warner Brothers Records. Trip includes: roundtrip coach airfare from major airport nearest winner’s residence as approved by Sponsor to LAX in Los Angeles, CA; two tickets to see a taping of The Voice on November 18, 2019; and two (2) nights hotel accommodations (one standard room, double occupancy) at a Sponsor-specified hotel in LA. ARV: $1,500. Grand prize winner and guest must depart of November 17, 2019 and return on November 19, 2019, or will be forfeited and go unawarded. Elements of the trip must be used in a single visit. Guest of Grand Prize winner must be at least 18 years of age or older. Any difference between the stated ARV and actual ARV will not be awarded. All other expenses (including, without limitation, ground transportation, meals/beverages, telephone charges, optional excursions, spa treatments, souvenirs, and all federal, state and local taxes (including applicable income taxes)) incurred are the winner’s sole responsibility. Travel dates are final and will not be extended. Trip and elements of prize are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the prize, or any portion thereof, for one of equal or greater value. The winner and guest(s) must travel together on the same itinerary. Winner must have a valid credit card to check into the hotel for incidentals. If the winner and/or his/her guest miss the initial departure as scheduled, the winner will forfeit the prize. If the winner and/or his/her guest are not present for the designated return flight, he/she is solely responsible for his/her return to Florida. The trip is subject to the policies, practices and procedures of the hotel and airline. No part of the prize can be sold on eBay, Craigslist or similar third party site. The Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a different prize of approximately equivalent value in its sole discretion. Seat locations at the taping are at sponsor’s sole discretion. All tickets are subject to the terms, conditions and restrictions printed on the tickets. Four (4) Qualifier Prizes – A Sponsor-specified prize pack. ARV: $25.00 each.

The Winners must meet the eligibility requirements as set forth in Paragraph 1 of these Official Rules. Winner is responsible for paying all applicable income taxes associated with accepting their Prize. Winner may be required to sign a liability and/or publicity release (“Prize Release”) prior to issuance of a prize. A 1099 form may be submitted to all appropriate taxing authorities, and by signing the prize release upon receiving the prize, each winner accepts the prize, and even if the winner does not use the prize, he/she will be responsible for the applicable taxes.

Claiming the Prize: Upon winner verification, as a condition of being named an official winner, each potential winner must claim his/her prize in person at 103.1 WIRK located at 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, during normal business hours (Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) within three (3) business days of the day he or she wins to verify that he/she is the qualified winner and may be required to sign a Publicity and Liability Release (“Release”) upon (and as a condition of) picking up the Prize. Failure to comply with this deadline shall be deemed to be the winner’s forfeiture of his or her right to claim the Prize. The winner must prove he or she is a qualified winner by presenting acceptable identification ( g. , state driver’s license; state issued identification card; valid passport with address verification; or birth certificate with social security card and photo identification and address verification).

Participation Conditions/Release/Consent to use Likeness: By participating, each participant agrees to: (a) comply with and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) release and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liability, including, but not limited to, negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property, including, but not limited to, invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright or other intellectual property rights, property damage, or death or personal injury arising out of or relating to a participant’s participation in this Sweepstakes, and acceptance or use or misuse of prize; (c) indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liabilities (including reasonable attorney’s fees) arising out of or relating to an entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or entrant’s acceptance, use or misuse of prize; and (d) allow Sponsor’s use for promotional purposes of his/her likeness, voice and/or address (city/state) without any additional compensation.

General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, for any reason whatsoever, including, without limitation, fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health or other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis, order of any court or jurisdiction or if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the participation process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or any other promotion or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Only the type and quantity of prizes described in these Official Rules will be awarded. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

Limitations of Liability: The Released Parties as set forth above are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited, to malfunctions, interruptions or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the participation process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of phone calls; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize.

Privacy Policies and Data Collection: Information provided by you for this Sweepstakes on the entry form is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy located at: http://corporate.hubbardradio.com/privacy-policy/. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that the Sponsor has the right to contact the entrant by phone, direct message, or email accounts provided on the entry form to administer and fulfill this Sweepstakes.

Disputes/Governing Law: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or the prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate federal or state court of Florida; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys’ or legal fees; and (3) unless otherwise prohibited, under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with this Sweepstakes shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Florida, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of State of Florida, or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Florida.

Official Rules/Winner’s List: For a copy of these Official Rules, see the Website.