'The Way It Feels': Maddie & Tae ascend to the top 10 with new album

The duo makes a top-10 debut with their new album, The Way It Feels, on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart following its April 10 release, coming in at number seven.

Meanwhile, the album's second single, "Die from a Broken Heart," continues to inch its way up the Billboard Country Airplay chart, currently in the 22nd slot.

The twosome's long-awaited sophomore album is a combination of two EPs released in 2019, One Heart to Another and Everywhere I'm Goin,' along with five new songs.

"We wrote these songs during the most vulnerable times and our hope is that people hear that and connect,” Maddie Marlow says. "This sophomore album will always be a reminder that no matter the setbacks and struggles, we will come out stronger and better."

