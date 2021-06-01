The Weekends: Brett Young announces fall tour

BMLG Records

Brett Young is looking forward to The Weekends with a headlining tour this fall.

The California native will trek across North America on a three-month tour that kicks off with a two-night stay at the famous Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth on September 11 and 12. He’ll visit amphitheaters and resorts in 33 cities along the way including Las Vegas, San Diego, Atlantic City and more.

Brett will also perform four shows in Canada in October, with stops in Edmonton, Calgary and Abbotsford. The tour concludes on December 3 at The Criterion in Oklahoma City.

Maddie & Tae and Filmore will join the singer on the road as opening acts, with Ryan Hurd and Brett’s band member Matt Ferranti performing on select dates.

News of the tour comes days before Brett releases his third studio album, Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, on June 4. The album has already generated a #1 hit with “Lady,” as follow-up single “Not Yet” climbs the charts.

“Announcing a headlining tour and preparing to release new music both in the same week truly feels like a dream and something I won’t ever take for granted. It’s emotional thinking about reuniting not only with my band and crew after so much time apart, but with the FANS!” Brett says in a statement. “I can’t wait to make up for lost time and finally get to perform these new ones we’ve been working on.”

Tour tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

