The Year in Country 2019: Another year, another baby boom

ABC/Mark LevineAs we welcome Baby New Year 2020, it's time to reminisce about the babies that joined the country music family in the past twelve months -- and there were quite a few:

- Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany welcomed their daughter Navy Rome on February 4. Big brother Memphis just turned two on December 1.

- Luca Reed Hubbard arrived on his due date, August 19, coming just as his dad, Tyler Hubbard, returned home from Florida Georgia Line's Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour. Two years ago on December 23, Tyler and wife Hayley greeted their firstborn, daughter Olivia.

- Dylan Scott and his wife Blair welcomed daughter Finley Gray on August 28. Older brother Beckett is two as of December 12.

- Brantley Gilbert and wife Amber now have a little girl. Braylen Hendrix joined the family on September 9, just as brother Barrett was about to turn two in November.

- First-time parents Brett Young and wife Taylor welcomed daughter Presley Elizabeth on October 21.

- Kingsley Rose was born to parents Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae on October 29.

- Jordan Davis is in the new dads' club as well. His wife Kristen gave birth to daughter Eloise Larkin on November 17.

- Midland's Mark Wystrach became a father over the Thanksgiving weekend, as Sundance "Sunny" Leonentered the world. Mark and wife Ty Haney tied the knot in October.

The baby boom isn't over, either. Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney, and Cam will all welcome new arrivals in 2020.

There were also some pretty high-profile weddings in the country community over the past twelve month. Carly Pearce and Michael Ray made it official on October 6, while Chris Lane and Bachelor album LaurenBushnell walked down the aisle October 25.

