The Year in Country 2019: Dan + Shay's crossover success leaves them "Speechless"

ABC/Image Group LAAfter one taste of “Tequila,” it was clear -- country fans will have to share Dan + Shay with the world. The crossover success of "Tequila" came with the duo’s self- titled third album in 2018, a phenomenon that continued with the subsequent single, “Speechless,” and helped keep them in the spotlight in 2019.

If you want to know how accepted Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are in the pop world, you need only consider that they sang that hit at the Vegas wedding of Joe Jonas.

Dan + Shay also picked up their first Vocal Duo of the Year trophy in Sin City in April. They took home the matching CMA honor in November.

And much like Dolly Parton did in the seventies, the duo insists they’re not leaving country behind with their forays into pop, but are taking it with them and introducing new fans to the genre.

Dan + Shay start 2020 with another smash that’s simultaneously climbing both the country and pop charts: “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber. Since it’s the first taste of the duo’s upcoming fourth album, it’ll be interesting to see what the next “10,000 Hours” have in store for them.

