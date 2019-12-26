The Year in Country 2019: Lucky number seven's still magic for Garth Brooks

Copyright 2018 8TEN, Inc.

Seven's long been a significant number for Garth Brooks. But in 2019 it became even more special, as the global superstar clinched his seventh CMA award for Entertainer of the Year.

The Oklahoma native had already become the winningest Entertainer in CMA history when he took home his sixth trophy in 2017. After wrapping his exhaustive World Tour, Garth was absent from the nominations in 2018. But this year, he came roaring back on the strength of his Stadium Tour.

How much does Garth Brooks love to play? Well, in 2019, one tour wasn't enough, as he started a second, smaller Dive Bar trek, inspired by his hit duet with Blake Shelton.

Initially set to play seven different spots across the U.S., when he came to what was supposed to be the end, Garth confessed he was having too much fun to stop. He plans to do more Dive Bar shows in 2020 as he also continues his Stadium dates.

And speaking of FUN, there's more of that ahead in 2020, too. That's the title of Garth's new record, coming sometime this year. Originally set to be released last fall, the superstar decided to hold FUN's release so it wouldn't compete with his Legacy vinyl collection.

