The Year in Country 2019: Luke Combs paves a path toward Entertainer of the Year

In 2018, the Country Music Association named Luke Combs its New Artist of the Year. November of this year, he claimed the Male Vocalist trophy at the CMAs. That same night, Garth Brooks echoed what lots of people are thinking: it's only a matter of time until the North Carolina native is Entertainer of the Year.

In November alone, Luke's sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, debuted atop the all-genre Billboard 200, just as his seventh consecutive number one, "Even Though I'm Leaving," started a three-week run at the top.

Luke also took home Song of the Year honors for "Beautiful Crazy" at the CMAs, in addition to his Male Vocalist win. Simultaneously, he was also selling out his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour.

The rest of 2019 wasn't too shabby for Luke, either. He tied Shania Twain's record for the most weeks atop Billboard's country albums tally, spending fifty non-consecutive weeks at number one. That puts his debut effort, This One's for You, on par with the Canadian pop/country superstar's pivotal Come on Over album from 1997.

In July, the "Hurricane" hitmaker became the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. Somewhere along the way, Luke also made it possible for both his parents to retire, so they could spend more time with him enjoying his success.

So what's ahead for Luke Combs in 2020? He's already selling out shows on his What You See Is What You Get Tour with Ashley McBryde, as he continues to travel the road to Garth's predicted Entertainer of the Year win.

