The Year in Country 2019: The ladies take center stage at the CMAs

ABC/Image Group LAIn 2015, one radio consultant sparked outrage, comparing female artists to the metaphorical tomatoes in the country music salad. While he seemed to advocate that only a few tomatoes were just fine, some of the genre’s biggest artists spoke out to say that’s not the case -- that in fact, there aren’t nearly enough women on the country airwaves.

Nearly five years later, the Country Music Association confronted the problem head-on, dedicating country music’s biggest night, the CMA Awards, to its greatest female artists.

But did it work? Carrie Underwood -- who hosted the show with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire -- was a big proponent of the theme, as well as a favorite to win Entertainer of the Year.

But ultimately, it wasn’t Carrie’s year. Garth Brooks took home the Entertainer of the Year trophy for a record-setting seventh time.

In an interesting twist, Kacey Musgraves -- who received virtually no radio airplay -- walked away with Female Vocalist honors.

Still, it’s with noting that the CMA broadcast -- which featured a plethora of female artists, including legends like Tanya Tucker and New Artist of the Year Ashley McBryde -- was one of the highest-rated in recent years.

There are plenty of positive signs: Carrie, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, and Lindsey Ell all enjoyed number ones in 2019. Trisha Yearwood, who proudly points out she’s 55, managed to score her biggest hit in a decade with "Every Girl in This Town." Newcomers like Ingrid Andress and Caylee Hammack tasted their first success with their debut singles.

But ultimately, a quick look at the final radio airplay chart of the 2010’s reveals there’s still far to go: only about ten of the artists in country’s top 50 are women.

