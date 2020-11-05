“Then a Girl Walks In”: Shenandoah’s new Blake Shelton collab is a feel-good love song

Foundry Records

Blake Shelton is the latest artist featured on a new track from Shenandoah, who’s putting out their star-studded duets album, Every Road, next week. Blake’s contribution to the project comes in the form of a sweet love song called “Then a Girl Walks In.”



The ‘90s hitmaking duo tells People that they started wondering if Blake was a fan of theirs after watching the singer in his hosting gig on NBC’s The Voice.

“We knew Blake must be a Shenandoah fan when he picked one of our songs for the past four seasons in a row on The Voice for his artists to sing,” reveals band mate Mike McGuire. “But we never dreamed we’d have the opportunity to actually do a duet with him personally.



But that opportunity arose at last year’s CMA Awards show. Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon broached the idea during a casual meeting with Blake ahead of the awards ceremony. “Send me the song and I’m in,” Blake replied.

It’s a fitting time for Blake’s voice to be featured on a love song, as the singer recently got engaged to his pop superstar girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. In recent months, he and Gwen have put out multiple duet projects of their own that showcase just how in love they are, including “ Nobody but You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Blake’s just the latest in an impressive lineup of country stars who have signed on to collaborate with Shenandoah. Ahead of the Every Road’s release, fans have already heard duets with Lady A, Zac Brown Band and Ashley McBryde.

Every Road is due out in full on November 13.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.