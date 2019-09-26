These Are Some Interesting Celebrity Facts… And I’m Questioning A few Of Them!

There are a ton of celebrities out there, you may know a lot about them or not much at all, but either way these little facts are sure make you question them.

For instance, Matthew McConaughey has a fear of revolving doors… YES, the ones that spin and you have to time perfectly or get pinned!

Interesting Celebrity Facts:

Tim Allen was arrested for cocaine possession in 1979, and did two years.

Madonna originally wanted to kiss Jennifer Lopez at the 2003 “VMAs”.

Before “Friends”, Jennifer Aniston turned down a gig on “SNL”.

Channing Tatum played a bartender in Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs”… He was paid $400.

Taylor Swift has a framed picture of Kanye West interrupting her in her living room. It’s captioned: “Life is full of little interruptions.”

