They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys Documentary [Trailer]

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Take a look into the rise of country music’s legend rebel’s Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson and Billy Joe Shaver in, They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes and the Rise of Renegade Troubadours.

The 6-part documentary, narrated by Jack Ingram, released in association with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, will feature interviews or performances from Church, Miranda Lambert, and more.

They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes and the Rise of Renegade Troubadours is due out in 2023.

MORE