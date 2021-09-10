Thieves steal sign in Taylor Mill, KY honoring Carly Pearce

Alexa Campbell

Carly Pearce is celebrating receiving two CMA Awards nominations this week, but it hasn’t all been good news for the singer. Carly, who was recently honored with an official Carly Pearce Day on September 2, in her hometown of Taylor Mill, KY, had a sign placed at the entrance to the town, which read “Welcome to Taylor Mill, Hometown of Country Music Star, Carly Pearce.”

Unfortunately, the sign was stolen less than a week after it was erected.

“She was nice enough to take pictures with a lot of the police officers that helped protect her that day. Unfortunately, just yesterday morning, somebody had stolen that sign,” Taylor Mill Police Chief Steve Knauf told WKRC TV, adding that someone removed the bolts and took it off of the metal poles where it was attached.

“They purposely put it up high so people could see it but also to deter theft,” he added. “We are thinking it was probably a two-person job.”

Pearce was also given a key to the city, a place she credits with instilling in her a love of country music.

“This is where my love of country music began, and I’m so grateful and proud Taylor Mill, KY is my hometown,” Carly said at the time.

Carly received CMA Awards nominations for both Album of the Year (for 29) and Female Vocalist of the Year.

