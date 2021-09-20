“Things A Man Oughta Know”: Lainey Wilson clinches #1 spot on country radio

Alex Berger

Lainey Wilson has officially made it to the top of the country charts.

This week, Lainey’s “Things a Man Oughta Know” reaches #1 on country radio, marking her first chart-topping hit. The track is the lead single off her sophomore album, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin.

“‘Things A Man Oughta Know’ is number one, y’all. The love I feel from radio, Nashville, my family, and country music listeners is unreal,” she wrote on Twitter. “Can’t thank y’all enough. Now let’s go get another one.”

Among Lainey’s country music friends to congratulate her on the achievement was Carly Pearce, who shared, “Congrats @laineywilson on your first #1!!!! You know how much I’ve loved this song since day 1. The first of many!!!”

The song also reached the top five on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Lainey is currently opening for Jason Aldean on his Back in the Saddle Tour through December.

