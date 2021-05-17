“Things a Man Oughta Know”: ‘Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin” is more than an album title for Lainey Wilson

BBR Music Group

You’re probably just starting to hear the name Lainey Wilson, as the newcomer’s debut single, “Things a Man Oughta Know,” scores the impressive feat of making a place for itself in country’s top twenty.

So who exactly is the singer/songwriter from Baskin, Louisiana? It’s a question the outspoken female vocalist — who brings to mind world-class voices like Lee Ann Womack and Dolly Parton — is more than able to answer herself.

“Unapologetically, myself,” Lainey asserts, in her strong southern accent. “Seriously, I just say it how it is. I would like to say that I think before I speak, but I’m just unapologetically me to my core. And I think when you listen to my music, you can tell that.”

“I’m excited to be able to share a piece of me with people to make them feel like, you know, we’re all in this together,” she adds. “Ain’t nobody alone. At the end of the day, that’s my main goal and my job.”

Lainey’s quick to give credit for her generosity of spirit and her courage to the folks who raised her.

“My family has always been extremely supportive, just encouraging me,” she tells ABC Audio. “They even helped me buy my camper trailer when I moved up here in 2011, the camper that I lived in for the first three years that I was here.”

“And I truly feel like I get the grit from them,” she continues. “I get the grit from watching these people from my home town, my family, just work their fingers to the bone and get up and do it every single day.”

You can check out Lainey’s autobiographically titled debut album, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.