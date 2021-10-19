“Things are looking UP”: Luke Bryan commemorates ‘American Idol’s upcoming 20th season

ABC/Eric McCandless

Luke Bryan is ready for the new season of American Idol.

On Tuesday, the country superstar shared a selfie of him and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry and host Ryan Seacrest on the set as they film auditions for the show’s upcoming 20th season.

“Things are looking UP for our 20th year of @americanidol. Who’s ready?” Luke writes alongside the photo, which shows the foursome smiling while gathering around a cake celebrating the milestone season with a “20” topper. The caption also references his new single, “Up.”

The official AI Instagram account also shared a snap of the team posing around the cake, which bears the show’s famous logo.

“We’re filming on the Sunset Strip this week! Season 20’s gonna rock, no matter how you slice it,” the picture is captioned.

This marks Luke’s fifth season as a judge on the American Idol reboot. Season 20 will air in 2022 on ABC.

