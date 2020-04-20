Think Before You Make… Cleaning Products That You DON’T Want To Mix!

With the lack of cleaning products on the shelf many people are resorting to making their own, just be careful with what you’re mixing.

Seen this on Good Housekeeping and thought it would be good to share, just in case you get the urge to blend a couple cleaning products to try and make one powerful one.

For instance, did you know that bleach and vinegar are when mixed it creates a chlorine gas? It’s pretty dangerous as the chemical can cause coughing, breathing problems, and other side effects.

Clock below to learn more. Stay safe y’all!

