Think country girls don’t know how to party? “Keep Up,” RaeLynn says in spunky new track

RaeLynn's bold new release, "Keep Up," is an attitude-packed anthem for country girls who know how to work, play and party every bit as hard as their male counterparts. The singer also dropped a music video to match, which encapsulates the same high-energy fun.

“I want women to take away from ‘Keep Up’ that they can be just as rowdy as the guys can!” the singer explained to ET Online. “This is the country girl anthem that we need. From the moment I wrote ‘Keep Up,’ I had a vision for a fun video that incorporates my personality and all the bright colors.”

In bringing that vision to life, RaeLynn enlisted plenty of sequins, some serious dance moves and even a cameo from her husband, Josh.

RaeLynn co-wrote her latest song with Corey Crowder, Steven Lee Olsen and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard. She recently signed to FGL’s newly-formed, artist-helmed label, Round Here Records, and has since been busily plotting her next musical chapter.

“Keep Up” is the second song she’s dropped since becoming a Round Here Records artist; the new tune follows the empowering breakup anthem “Bra Off,” a quirky and fun-loving tune that celebrates getting out of a relationship that just didn’t fit right.

