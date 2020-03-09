Third Possible Case of COVID-19 in Broward Linked to Port Evergades

Broward County health officials have been advised by the Florida Department of Health that the previously announced third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Broward County is related to Port Everglades, making two of the three presumptive positive cases in Broward County related to the Port and cruise ships.

The third Broward County presumptive case of coronavirus is related to Port Everglades, according to Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 9, 2020

The Regal Princess was cleared by the CDC and docked last night at Port Everglades after two crew members tested negative.

Officials say the cruise ship was initially scheduled to dock Sunday morning but was delayed due to two crew members that may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The crew members, who have since tested negative, were previously onboard the Grand Princess, which has around 20 infected crew members.

That ship will dock in Oakland, California today.