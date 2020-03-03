Third presumptive coronavirus patient in isolation in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that a third person with a presumptive case of coronavirus is now under isolation in Florida.

On Tuesday, the governor said that a California woman has tested positive for the virus in a state lab in Florida.

The woman’s sister is also infected. Gov. DeSantis said both women recently returned from traveling to northern Italy, which doctors said is a hot zone for the virus.

“She’s a resident of California, so technically won’t count as a case in Florida, but she is being isolated in Florida,” said Gov. DeSantis about the new patient. “And so it will count on the CDC’s statistics as a California positive, but she is currently in Florida under self isolation.”

The California woman’s sister resides in the Hillsborough County where she lives with a roommate. Officials say the roommate will be tested and monitored.

“There is a roommate, in addition to the sister, who is in isolation, has not been symptomatic yet, but obviously that’s something to monitor,” Gov. DeSantis said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still has to confirm the coronavirus diagnosis in the California woman. Until that happens, it will be considered a presumptive case.