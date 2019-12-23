"This is How We Roll:" Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line to produce new TV show

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesBrian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line has found another TV venture.

The country star and his CuzBro production company are teaming up with Lee Daniels, co-creator of the Fox series Empire and director of the Oscar-nominated film Precious, and Lee Shipman, co-creator of such shows as The Son and Hemlock Grove, for a new show called Moss Landing.

According to Deadline, the show, set in a Florida town, will follow the love story of lead characters Marion James and Sky Miller. Throughout the first season, viewers will learn about the troubled pasts of Marion, a disgraced country singer, and Sky, an African-American gospel singer, and watch as they work toward a better life.

Brian, Shipman and Daniels will all be executive producers of the show, which will air on ABC-TV if it's picked up as a series.

This isn't the FGL star's first venture into TV: A year ago, it was reported that Brian was set to executive-produce a show called Bait & Tackle with the Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki. The series was not picked up for the 2019 season, but the Hollywood Reporter announced last month that the show is currently being re-developed for CBS.

