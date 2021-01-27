Thomas Rhett "100 percent" agrees that daughter's camo fashion dress is "brilliant"

ABC

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins may have a future fashion designer in their midst.

Lauren shared a photo from the family’s recent trip to Montana in which the couple’s five-year-old daughter Willa decided to get creative and transform a camouflage-print jacket into an elegant gown, wrapping the coat around her and smiling happily with the results.

“Maybe it’s just me, but I think it’s pretty brilliant that my 5 year old figured out how to make a men’s Sitka coat look like a camo runway dress,” Lauren applauds in an Instagram post, jokingly setting her daughter up for an endorsement deal with the outdoor gear company. “@sitkagear if y’all ever need a fashion forward 5 year old designer, I can put in a good word for ya.”

Thomas was among the many people who took to the comment section to share how impressed they are with Willa’s efforts. “100 percent,” the “Life Changes” singer comments alongside a pair of crying laughing emojis.

Willa is the oldest of the couple’s three daughters, followed by three-year-old Ada and 11-month-old Lennon.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.