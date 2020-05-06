Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown are teaming up for star-studded 'Scoob! The Album'

Atlantic Records/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment

Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown are getting in touch with their inner children: They're lending their voices to Scoob! The Album, the companion project to the forthcoming, full-length animated movie, Scoob! It's the newest addition to the beloved Scooby-Doo franchise.

Thomas and Kane come together for a single on the collection called “On Me,” which also features “Sweet But Psycho” star Ava Max.

On Scoob! The Album’s 12 tracks, stars of all genres will come together to tell the Scooby-Doo story. The album’s lead single, “Summer Feelings,” is a duet between rising performer and Nashville star Lennon Stella and pop mainstay Charlie Puth.

“Summer Feelings” is due out on May 12, and “On Me” will drop three days later, just in time for the May 15 release date of both the movie and the album.

The franchise, which originated as a Saturday morning cartoon series back in 1969, will tell the origin stories of Scooby-Doo’s beloved characters and reveal how the Scooby Gang all originally met. In addition, those "meddling kids" will confront their biggest challenge yet, as they race to stop a sinister plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world.

The companion album is available for pre-save now. When the movie comes out on May 15, it will be available digitally and for Premium On Demand, but you can watch the teaser now.

