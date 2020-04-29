Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins appearing Thursday on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom

The beloved couple will connect with the talk show host from their home in Nashville to chat about life in quarantine with their three daughters: 5-year-old Willa, 2-year-old Ada, and 2-month-old Lennon.

Thomas will also deliver a performance of his uplifting song, "Be a Light," while Lauren offers insight into her upcoming memoir, Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life's Changes, which chronicles the couple's journey and how she established her own identity with life in the spotlight, among other topics.

The book was originally scheduled for release on May 5, but has been pushed back to August 18.

Thomas released "Be a Light" -- featuring Keith Urban, Hillary Scott, Reba McEntire and Chris Tomlin -- on his 30th birthday on March 30. Proceeds from the song are being donated to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, to help musicians and musical artists in need.

