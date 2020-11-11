Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are co-hosting the 'CMA Country Christmas' special this year

ABC/Katie Kauss

Each year, the CMA Country Christmas special brings artists together for a musical celebration of everything that’s magical about the holiday season. This year, Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are set to co-host the show.

The couple made their festive announcement on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday, also sharing that the special will air on November 30. Performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

After a difficult and tumultuous 2020, the couple agreed that Christmas can’t come soon enough.

“I feel like this year, everyone’s needed things to celebrate and look forward to, and so it was like, the second Halloween was over…I started decorating for Christmas,” Lauren shares.



Before we get to the holiday season, however, you can tune into the CMA Awards tonight to watch Thomas perform his powerful “Be a Light” alongside Reba McEntire, Chris Tomlin and Lady A’s Hillary Scott.



The show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.