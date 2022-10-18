Thomas Rhett and Riley Green hit it off while duck hunting — now they have a top-5 hit on country radio

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Thomas Rhett and Riley Green have written many songs together, but their current hit, “Half of Me,” isn’t one of them. Still, Riley is grateful to be part of it.

The two met years ago on a duck hunting trip and hit it off — so much so they pulled an all-nighter writing songs together. Although they didn’t write “Half of Me” together, Thomas turned it into a duet with his country music peer and friend.

“I took him duck hunting one year and we stayed up all night writing songs and then [he] ended up cutting one that we didn’t write. But very nice of him to let me be a part of it,” Riley says. “It’s such a great song, hit song. It’s been really fun to see crowds really react to it week by week.”

Despite performing it in front of their respective audiences on tour, the singers have only performed “Half of Me” together live one time — at the CMT Music Awards in April. Riley is hoping they’ll have another opportunity to perform it as it continues to climb up the charts.

“We need to get together and do it again now that it’s in the top 10. It’s becoming a hit and it’s just obvious that people are really liking it,” he says. “So we need to get together and recreate that.”

“Half of Me” is featured on Thomas’ latest album, Where We Started.

