Thomas Rhett Annoucement….Boy or Girl

We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year 💕🎀😭💗💗💗 despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video 😂) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl! Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister 💕💕 Willa Gray prays for her every night (heart in a puddle every time😭😭) & she and Ada James love to touch my belly and talk to her😭😭💗💗💗-especially bc I’ve been showing since I was SEVEN weeks (🤪). So it feels like we have been hiding this secret for an ETERNITY. And I’d like to apologize to everyone I’ve canceled on, said no to or just been MIA, but for a second there I wasn’t sure if I was pregnant or just puked for a living🤢. But she’s soooo worth it💕💗💕💗💕 We are SO excited! & if you need TR you can find him in the camping section at REI buying dude things…….jk, he’s excited too 🥰