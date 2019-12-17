Thomas Rhett closes out 'crazy year' with 'Remember You Young' at the top of the charts

Big Machine

Thomas Rhett has scored his 14th number-one hit at country radio with the emotional, family-focused "Remember You Young."

Thomas says that wrapping a banner year at the top of the charts is even sweeter because of how important the song is to him.

“Thank you so much to the fans for embracing such a special song to me that has easily been an all-time favorite I’ve ever gotten a chance to write,” he says in a statement. “It’s all about looking back on all the people in your life that you love and always seeing them in their youth or in their prime, and it’s been really cool to see people relate to that sentiment.”

The singer co-wrote “Remember You Young” with frequent collaborators Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley. In celebration of the accolade, Thomas released a special behind-the-scenes look at the making of the “Remember You Young” music video.

Though Thomas will take a short, much-needed break over the holidays, he’s already got big plans for next year. The singer recently announced his headlining The Center Point Road Tour, which will kick off in late May of 2020 and feature opening acts Cole Swindell and Hardy. Additionally, he's also shared that his next single will be “Beer Can’t Fix,” a duet with Jon Pardi.

