Thomas Rhett honors daughter Willa's 5th birthday: "You make me such a better human being"

Thomas Rhett commemorated daughter Willa Gray‘s 5th birthday with a heartfelt letter.

On Sunday, the country superstar turned to Instagram to share his admiration for his eldest daughter, citing her as an “amazing” big sister to Ada James and Lennon Love, in addition to being wise beyond her years.

“WG you continue to amaze me with your heart, your kindness, your selflessness, and your hilariousness. You make me such a better human being, and I’m inspired by you every single day. You may be 5 but you already act like your 15,” Thomas raves. The post is accompanied by a slideshow of photos that show Willa through the years, including one of her sitting on her dad’s lap as a toddler and another flashing her beautiful smile at the camera with a crystal blue body of water in the background.

“I can’t wait to watch you grow and be there with you every step of the way. To my beautiful baby girl, happy birthday sweet pea!” Thomas concludes.

Thomas’ wife, Lauren Akins, also used Instagram to express her gratitude for her daughter, whom she met while on a service trip in Uganda. She also reiterated Willa’s selflessness and declares that the 5-year-old is “the easiest person to celebrate.”

“Willa Gray I say this all the time but I mean it: you are full of magic baby!” Lauren begins. “I’m so happy our souls found each other because I wouldn’t be complete without you. Happy birthday precious girl.”

The couple brought Willa home from Uganda in 2017 after a year-long adoption process. That same year, they welcomed daughter Ada, followed by Lennon in 2020.

By Cillea Houghton

