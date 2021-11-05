Thomas Rhett is hoping for a “Slow Down Summer” in first single off a new musical chapter

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Thomas Rhett returns with the first taste of a fresh batch of music this week, releasing his nostalgic new single, “Slow Down Summer.” The song’s lyrics follow a couple who are soaking up every minute of their summer love together, knowing that when the weather cools, so will their relationship.

“I wrote this song from the point of view of two people who are in love during senior year of high school. I envisioned them headed off to different schools and they’re starting to understand that the moment the weather starts to change, they’ve got a 99-percent chance this relationship is not going to work,” the singer explains.

The song is off his newly-announced album, Where We Started, which will arrive in early 2022.

On his social media, Thomas shared an update about that project — or rather, projects. “So, last year and this year on the road, me and my team have been writing so many songs, and what we have decided to do is to put out two albums next year,” he reveals.

Where We Started will be out first, he goes on to say. Then, in the fall, he’ll release Country Again: Side B, the follow up to Side A of that project, which came out in April.

“I’m so pumped. I cannot wait for y’all to hear these songs, and I cannot wait to play them for you live on the road next year,” Thomas continues. “But until then, y’all get excited. Tell your friends, tell your parents, tell your dogs…tell anybody!”

Next up, Thomas is headed to the 2021 CMA Awards, where he’s a performer as well as a nominee.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.