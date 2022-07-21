Thomas Rhett joins Ben Rector for new duet, “What Makes a Man”

ABC

Thomas Rhett’s newest out-of-the-box collaborator is Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ben Rector. The two singers are teaming up for Ben’s next single, “What Makes a Man,” which will be out August 5.

“I’ve always been a fan of Ben’s, so when he reached out wanting to collaborate, I jumped at the opportunity to work with him,” says Thomas. “He’s an incredible artist, writer and performer and this song hit me as something I could immediately connect to.”

Ben’s foray into the country genre doesn’t stop there: He’s also gearing up to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on August 9, just days after the release of “What Makes a Man.”

TR’s new duet with Ben is available to pre-save now. Meanwhile, the country singer is currently making waves on the charts with another duet: “Half of Me,” his current single with Riley Green.

Thomas’ Bring the Bar to You Tour kicked off last month.

