Thomas Rhett joins Summerfest 2022 lineup for the festival’s final date

Thomas Rhett is closing out Summerfest this year.

The country superstar has been announced as the final performer of the festival, taking the stage on July 9. His headlining set will come at the end of a multi-week music event that is taking place in Milwaukee from June 23 to June 25, June 30 to July 2 and July 7 to July 9.

The all-genre festival will begin and end with country music this year. Previously announced performer Jason Aldean will take the stage to kick off the fun on June 23, with special guest Gabby Barrett. Thomas’ opening act will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Billed as “The World’s Largest Music Festival,” Summerfest 2022 will feature a lineup that also includes Justin Bieber, Halsey, Cheap Trick and many others. The list of performers for this year is still in the process of rolling out, with concerts taking place over 12 stages. Fans attending the event can also enjoy a variety of foods, beverages and activities during the festival.

Multi-day passes, single-day tickets and more options are available for purchase now.

