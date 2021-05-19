Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini + Blake Shelton will contribute country performances during ‘The Voice’ finale

Trae Patton/NBC

The current season of The Voice will reach an epic, two-hour conclusion when the finale airs next Tuesday, featuring special performances from a wide array of stars.

Among those in country music will be Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini, who are booked to perform their current singles “Country Again” and “half of my hometown,” respectively. It’ll be a return to the show for Kelsea, who sat in for coach Kelly Clarkson during this season’s Battle Rounds.

Also performing is Blake Shelton. In addition to his duties as a coach on The Voice, he’ll perform his single, “Minimum Wage,” during the finale.

Outside of the country genre, there are many more star performers on deck. Pop superstar and former The Voice coach and Gwen Stefani — who’s also Blake’s fiancée — will perform, as will Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Snoop Dogg with DJ Battlecat and many others.

Of course, the finale will focus on the show’s five finalists as they advance through the last eliminations on the show, with one ultimately being named this season’s champ.

Team Blake has two chances to win this year, as his contestants Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young both made it to the finale. The other finalists are Team Nick Jonas’ Rachel Mac, Team John Legend’s Victor Solomon and Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler.

The Voice finale airs on Tuesday, May 25 at 8-10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.