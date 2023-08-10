Thomas Rhett + Lauren Akins take the cover of ‘Southern Living’

ABC

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins are featured on the cover of the September 2023 issue of Southern Living.

In the cover story, the couple discusses their family’s love for football, game day traditions and the division at home with Lauren and Thomas’ support for the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs, respectively. The photoshoot took place at their family farm in Tennessee.

“It’s no secret that our family is pretty much obsessed with football. Lauren and I had a lot of fun chatting with a magazine that appreciates the game as much as we do,” says Thomas.

“Football was everything to my family growing up and Thomas Rhett and I have enjoyed passing our love of football down to our daughters,” adds Lauren. “Southern Living celebrates family, traditions, and, of course, college football, so to be able to sit down with them was super special.”

The September 2023 issue of Southern Living hits newsstands Friday, August 18. Thomas and Lauren’s full cover story is available at southernliving.com.

