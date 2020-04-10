Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town tapped to join 'The Disney Family Singalong' special

Little Big Town and Thomas Rhett will be heading up the country contingent of the all-star cast of artists participating in The Disney Family Singalong, an hour-long celebration of music, family and all things Disney.

The special will feature stars alongside their families as they tune in from home to perform renditions of their favorite classic Disney tunes. Meanwhile, an animated character will lead viewers in singing along to the lyrics on the screen.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can,” explains Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment.

Other participating artists of all genres include Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Erin Andrews, Kristin Chenoweth, Auli'i Cravalho and many more. Ryan Seacrest will host the event.

The event will also include PSAs dedicated to raising awareness for Feeding America, particularly the resources the organization is providing for those facing hunger for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Disney Family Singalong will air on Thursday, April 16 at 8PM ET on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

