Thomas Rhett offers a look into “dad life”

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Thomas Rhett is showing the realities of life at home.

When he’s not performing for thousands of fans across the country on tour, Thomas can be found at home in Nashville with his wife, Lauren, and their four daughters Willa, Ada, Lennon and Lillie. Recently, Thomas took to Instagram to share a look into what dad life is really like when he’s off the road, and it’s pretty rambunctious.

In the video, the singer is silently sitting in a rocking chair in his daughters’ play room, giving an overwhelmed look at the camera as Willa, Ada and Lennon can be heard screaming in the background; 6-year-old Willa and 2-year-old Lennon play a game in the corner of the room that’s strewn with clothes and toys.

“When you just get back from being on the road for 8 days..,” Thomas captions the lively moment, adding #dadlife.

“Yup.” comments Thomas’ former tour mates, Midland.

Thomas is in the middle of his Bring the Bar to You Tour with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith, which continues through mid-October.

