Thomas Rhett on new song "Be a Light": "It's always been one of my favorites"

The Valory Music Co.Thomas Rhett brought joy to fans through their TV screens this morning with a brief performance of his new song, "Be a Light," on the Today show.

Joining hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie via FaceTime from his house, the singer offered a little insight into how he wrote the encouraging song, which features appearances by Keith Urban,Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.

Thomas says he wrote the song last year, trying to think of what to say about the world during a time when it seemed so dark: "How to be a light in a dark place, how to spread light in a place where it seems like you can't."

Though he's had "Be a Light" in his back pocket for a year, TR felt that now was the "perfect time" to release it, as the world faces uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic and all that entails.

Thomas also delivered a snippet of the song on acoustic guitar, singing the first verse and chorus. "It's always been one of my favorites," he shares of the track.

All proceeds from sales of "Be a Light" will be given to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which benefits people in the music industry who have lost jobs due to the pandemic.

