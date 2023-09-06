Thomas Rhett on the power of song remakes + Luke Combs’ “Fast Car”

ABC

As “Angels” continues its ascent to the top of the charts, Thomas Rhett is looking back on the journey of the song, which involved a rerecording and slowed-down production from its original release in 2022.

“When we wrote ‘Angels,’ it was very stripped-down, super organic, kind of the way that I always envisioned it,” Thomas recalls. “But I do think we live in a time where … remixes are a thing. Remakes are a thing.”

One remake that’s achieved chart-topping success recently is Luke Combs‘ cover of Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car,” which Thomas loves.



“I listen to Luke Combs’s ‘Fast Car’ and I’m like, ‘It’s incredible,’ you know? That’s like one of my favorite songs of all time,” says Thomas, before praising Luke’s effort to “bring that song up out of the woodworks of our past and make it relevant.”

“I mean, I was on the beach with my 17-year-old brother last week, and he was listening to ‘Fast Car’ and I said, ‘Hey, do you know who sang that song originally?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, Luke Combs,'” he shares.

As fans continue to embrace the different remakes, so does Thomas.

“We’re just kind of in that time where it’s cool that you can sling stuff out there and try new things and experiment with songs that you love in more of a modern way and more of a classic way and more of a dance way and more of a whatever way. I think that everybody kind of gets to pick which version they like to consume,” he observes.

“Angels” is currently #3 and rising on the country charts. Its original version can be found on Thomas’ latest album, Where We Started.

Thomas’ new 20 NUMBER ONES vinyl drops September 29 and can be preordered now.

