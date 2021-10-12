Thomas Rhett pens sweet wedding anniversary post: “I can’t wait to see what the next 50 years has to hold”

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Warning: Thomas Rhett‘s post honoring he and wife Lauren Akins‘ wedding anniversary may make you teary-eyed.

On Tuesday, Thomas celebrated the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary with a 10-year-old throwback photo that shows a young Thomas, before he had a beard and several #1 hits, and his beautiful future bride posing for a selfie in a field in their native Tennessee.

“I knew from this one night that we were gonna get married and grow old together. Here we are 9 years into marriage,” Thomas pens alongside the photo. “I’m thankful to God everyday that You said yes to marrying me! What a wild ride of just being us two for 5 years, to now having 3 beautiful baby girls, to almost welcoming our 4th baby! What is life?!?! I love you so much @laur_akins and I can’t wait to see what the next 50 years has to hold for us.”

The couple wed on October 12, 2012 in Tennessee. Since then, they’ve welcomed daughters Willa Gray, who they adopted from Uganda in 2017, plus Ada James and Lennon Love. They’re expecting their fourth girl in November.

