Thomas Rhett puts Christmas in four wheel drive for daughters Willa and Ada

ABC/Image Group LAThomas Rhett's daughters got the ultimate, four-wheeled gift for Christmas this year.

Thomas' wife Lauren revealed via Instagram that their big gift to daughters Willa and Ada is a motorized, hot pink mini electric Jeep. She shared an adorable video of the sisters riding around in the hot rod with Willa in the driver's seat, zooming up the driveway of the farm where the family celebrated Christmas.

Lauren can be heard laughing as they nearly crash into one of the parked cars in the garage before a crowd of family members dressed in matching red plaid pajamas stop them.

"The girls had such a Merry little Christmas cruising around in their new Jeep," Lauren writes alongside the video and photos, which show the girls posing inside the Jeep dressed in princess dresses and crowns, with several decorated trees in the background.

Thomas welcomed the Christmas holiday by scoring his 14th #1 single with the reflective "Remember You Young."

