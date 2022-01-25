Thomas Rhett reflects on anniversary of “Die a Happy Man”: “Changed my life and career forever”

ABC

Thomas Rhett is looking back on the anniversary of one of his biggest hits.

The singer took to Instagram to reflect on the origins of his 2015 single, “Die a Happy Man,” that became a multi-week #1 hit. Thomas shares that he wrote the song in January 2015 with Sean Douglas and Joe London and debuted it live a couple days later, knowing by the crowd’s reaction that the song was special.

“This video is from the very first time I played it live in Little Rock a few nights later…y’all embraced this song in a way that changed my life and career forever, and I’ll always be grateful to you guys for that,” he expresses alongside a throwback video from the show where he’s performing “Die a Happy Man” acoustically inside a packed arena.

“Die a Happy Man” was released as the second single off Thomas’ sophomore album, Tangled Up. The song reached #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts and became a crossover success, peaking at #21 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

