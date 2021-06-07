Thomas Rhett releases outdoor-inspired sandal line

Chaco

Thomas Rhett is channeling his passion for the great outdoors into a new product line.

The ACM Male Artist of the Year has partnered with outdoor lifestyle brand Chaco Footwear to create a sandal line, the Thomas Rhett Collection.

The first offerings from the sandal line, called the Boulder Collection, are available today. The Boulder design was inspired by a fishing trip Thomas and his wife, Lauren, took at the Boulder River in Montana, where he caught his first trout. The sandal features black soles with a green strap boasting multi-colored fly-fishing lures.

“When I’m outside my creativity levels go through the roof and it’s no wonder that nature has had such an influence on my new music, Thomas says. “There is something about being outside that just takes the worries of the world away and depletes them, for at least an hour or so. It’s a place that you can slow down and learn how to live in the moment.”

The Boulder design is also in reference to his new song “More Time Fishin‘,” from his 2021 album, Country Again: Side A. The Boulder Collection is the first of three limited-edition sandals that the singer will be releasing throughout the summer, alongside the upcoming Reflections Collection and Big Sky Country Collection.

Ten percent of proceeds from the sales of the Thomas Rhett Collection will benefit Love One International, an organization that provides medical care to children and supports communities in Uganda.

