Thomas Rhett reveals success is just being "the best dude I can," as he celebrates his latest #1

This week, Thomas Rhett celebrates his latest number one, as "Beer Can't Fix" with Jon Pardi rises to the pinnacle of the country chart.

Having just turned thirty at the end of March, TR admits his definition of success has changed through the years, especially as he's become a husband and a father of three.

"I’ve never felt, like when I turned a different age, I never felt like I changed at all," he reflects. "Twenty to twenty-one was a big shift because you can’t drink and then you can. That was like a big shift."

"Twenty-eight to twenty-nine, that was a big shift," he continues. "And I think, probably having kids and having a wife that I love so much really just kind of put a lot of things into perspective. And so, I’ve really just tried to live every day in the present."

In fact, Thomas says that's been his focus for 2020.

"Being present this year is my New Year’s resolution, and not trying to think what’s going to happen in five years from now," he reveals. "But success for me is just always writing better songs and always playing better shows and always trying to be the best dude that I can."

"Beer Can't Fix" is TR's third number one from his Center Point Road album, which came out a year ago this month.

