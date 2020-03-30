Thomas Rhett rings in 30th birthday with champagne antics

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThomas Rhett is celebrating his birthday with some quarantine antics.

The country superstar shared a video of his wife, Lauren Akins, making her best attempt to open a champagne bottle to commemorate the special occasion, documenting her struggle as she attempts to get the top off.

"Lauren, just try one more time," he beckons as his wife uses all of her strength to try opening the bottle. "Mommy's struggling," he admits, turning the camera to daughters Ada and Willa who are sitting at the counter eating cereal.

"Happy birthday, daddy," Lauren says, finally snapping the top off as champagne goes flying everywhere, Thomas laughing in the background as she runs over to the sink.

The "Remember You Young" hit maker rang in his 30th birthday on Monday. The couple recently shared another video two days before he hit the major milestone, showing Thomas trying to use a tree branch like a rope swing and falling immediately on his back.

"Welcome to 30, daddy," Thomas' wife jokes.

Thomas will also celebrate his special day by hosting a livestream on Instagram at 5:30 p.m. ET, hinting that he has something new to share with fans.

