Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt + more join BRELAND on new live EP

Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley and more are featured on BRELAND‘s new EP, BRELAND & Friends: Vol. 1 (Live).

Out now, the six-track project features live recordings from BRELAND’s first-ever BRELAND & Friends concert in 2022.

“Surprise! I’ll be dropping a live album from the first BRELAND & Friends so you can experience these moments from @theryman in a new way,” BRELAND announced on Instagram ahead of the EP’s release.

BRELAND & Friends: Vol. 1 (Live) arrives in conjunction with the ticket sale of BRELAND & Friends 2024. The third annual event will take place at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and feature performances from Chase Rice, Walker Hayes and Dalton Dover, among others. Proceeds go to the Oasis Center’s cause of supporting Middle Tennessee’s at-risk youth.

Here’s the BRELAND & Friends: Vol. 1 (Live) track list:

“Praise the Lord (feat. Thomas Rhett) [Live from the Ryman]”

“High Horse (feat. Nelly) [Live from the Ryman]”

“Told You I Could Drink (feat. Charles Kelley) [Live from the Ryman]”

“Beers on Me (feat. Dierks Bentley) [Live from the Ryman]”

“My Truck (feat. Sam Hunt) [Live from the Ryman]”

“Alone at the Ranch (feat. Seaforth) [Live from the Ryman]”

