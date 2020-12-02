Thomas Rhett shares 'CMA Country Christmas' blooper reel

Katie Kauss/CMA

Thomas Rhett is sharing some of the humorous behind-the-scenes fails from the set of CMA Country Christmas.

Thomas and his wife Lauren Akins co-hosted the special that aired on ABC Monday night, and seeing as it was the couple’s first time hosting together, they were bound to face a few blunders.

The blooper reel opens as the two enter the makeshift house set, Thomas placing the two festive boxes he’s carrying on top of the pile Lauren’s carrying that ultimately topple out of her hands. From flubbed lines to a bug in Lauren’s hair, the couple handled the mishaps as gracefully as possible.

“@laur_akins and I had a time filming #CMAchristmas,” Thomas captions the video alongside a crying laughing emoji, much to their friends’ enjoyment.

“Not sure how many times I’ve liked this already,” comments Russell Dickerson with several laughing emojis. Hardy chimes in with “Hahahaha this is awesome,” while family friend and Tyler Hubbard‘s wife Hayley replies “The best,” with a heart emoji.

In addition to hosting duties, Thomas performed his original tune “Christmas in the Country” during the broadcast.

By Cillea Houghton

