Thomas Rhett shares cryptic social media tease hinting at something big coming on Friday

ABC/Image Group LA

It seems that Thomas Rhett’s got something new up his sleeve, but he’s not sharing many details…yet.

The singer took to social media this week to share the cryptic image of a sepia-toned square, with “March 5” written and underlined in the middle. Thomas didn’t explain the meaning behind the date, except to say in the caption, “That’s a Friday, y’all.”

He also linked to his website, where fans can find a countdown clock which counts down to — you guessed it — midnight on this Friday, March 5.



Though there’s no telling for sure what exactly Thomas is planning for Friday, fans were quick to speculate in the comments section, and many are hoping for new music. Either a new single or a new album from the singer is certainly plausible: He hasn’t released a new album since May of 2019, when his fourth project, Center Point Road, arrived.

Plus, the “Beer Can’t Fix” star has been sharing new music lately. His latest single, “What’s Your Country Song,” is the lead single from an as-yet-unannounced new album; that song is currently a Top 5 hit at country radio.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.