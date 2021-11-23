Thomas Rhett shares humorous photo of a candid moment between his two youngest daughters

Connie Chronuk/ABC

As a father to four young children, Thomas Rhett is well-versed in living with babies, but it looks like one of his daughters is adjusting to her new role as big sister.

The hit singer took to Twitter to share a humorous photo of he and wife Lauren‘s one-year-old daughter, Lennon, sitting next to their newest edition to the family, one-week-old Lillie. The photo shows the new baby in a state of distress, crying next to her big sister on the couch, Lennon giving a look to the camera that suggests she’s clueless on how to handle the situation.

“Lennon is taking this really well,” the “Country Again” singer captions the candid moment.

“lol! the look on her face is ‘what is that noise and what am i supposed to do about it?!!’ sweetie,” one fan writes in the comment section of Thomas’ Twitter post, while another shares, “Priceless! I would definitely get the picture framed. Precious babies!”

Thomas and Lauren welcomed Lillie on November 15. She is the couple’s fourth daughter, following six-year-old Willa, four-year-old Ada and Lennon, who was born in February 2020.

